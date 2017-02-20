Nashville Jewish Center, 10 other centers targeted by bomb threats

President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced recent threats against Jewish community centers as "horrible" and "painful." He said they are a "very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil."

The Gordon Jewish Community Center in Nashville and 10 other Jewish centers across the country received bomb threats Monday.

It prompted evacuations and alarm among parents. Since early January, 54 Jewish Community Centers in 27 states have received bomb threats. All appear to be hoaxes.

The latest round brought an angry response from Jewish leaders.

"It is absolutely outrageous that this is occurring, it's unprecedented in terms of the scale." said David Posner of the Jewish Community Centers Association.

Tennessee Congressman Jim Cooper, whose 5th district includes the Gordon Jewish Community Center, released a statement saying, "We must all condemn these hateful threats. They have no place in our community. I am grateful to JCC staff and law enforcement for fast action again today. I am very concerned that these threats are continuing."

The threats were received between 10 a.m. and noon. All of the phone threats were recorded threats, robotic calls with a woman's voice digitally altered.

The FBI is investigating the threats.

