Metro Police find large drug operation on residential Donelson street

Neighbors say they’re still in shock after learning police busted a large drug operation on their street in Donelson.

Residents on Crestline Drive told WSMV Monday they didn’t see anything suspicious in their otherwise quiet neighborhood.

Metro Police say they too didn’t expect to find any drug activity there, either – until leads brought them to a house on the street Thursday.

Police found 22 lbs. of cocaine and $111,000 cash.

They arrested Oscar Anchondo and Daniela Romo. They have their first appearance in court Tuesday morning.

Police believe this is a small part of a larger drug ring.

“It makes you feel good that they were doing their job and were on it,” said neighbor Tony Pearson. “I was just kind of shocked and surprised that that size of drugs were here right next door to me.”

That neighbor has advice for others: He says get to know who lives around you, in case they spot something suspicious.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.