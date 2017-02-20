Group writes guide on how to protest Trump and other lawmakers

Over the past few weeks, there have been protests at town hall-style meetings all across the country.

Now there's a guide on "how to get noticed" at these events, but some feel it promotes bullying.

The manual is called “Indivisible: A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda.”

You can view the guide in its entirety below.

It was written by former congressional staffers who saw success with the Tea Party movement during the Obama Administration.

“We don't care where good information comes from. The Tea Party developed brilliant strategies,” said Indivisible Organizer Lynne Berry.

Strategies include being defensive and being prepared to interrupt and record all interactions.

The guide even has a chart pointing out what lawmakers care about and what they don't, and how to zero in on fears of losing an office seat.

“I suppose there is a way you could characterize it as manipulative, but I think that is how we get people to change their behavior. We look at what matters to them and that's the point we push on,” said Berry.

These tips are being carried out right here in Tennessee.

Protesters shut down a press conference being held by Sen. Mae Beavers and Rep. Mark Pody.

“I am going to confront you every time you bring this up!” shouted a protester.

At one point a protester stuck his foot in Pody’s office to keep him from shutting his door.

“You sort of come to this point where you say, ‘You know what? I want to be polite, I want to be respectful, but I am not having my voice heard, and if the only way to have my voice heard is to interrupt I’m going to have to do that,’” said Berry.

Lawmakers on the receiving end don't see it that way.

“Quite frankly I am tired of the bullying and I am tired of people calling my office and cussing my girls out and harassing my office,” said Beavers.

