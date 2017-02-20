New details emerge, advocate speaks out on large human trafficking bus

20-year-old Bernardo Mateo-Lucas is in a federal prison in Kentucky for trafficking illegal immigrants.

He was arrested by an officer with the Tennessee Highway Patrol on Interstate 40 eastbound in Hickman County for following a car too closely.

THP officials say Mateo-Lucas told the trooper he had 4 other people inside his 2012 Toyota Sienna.

Troopers say it was obvious there were more.

"Upon further investigation, [the officer] realized there was a little something more going on with the vehicle than just a simple minor traffic stop," said THP Lt. Bill Miller.

They found 12 other people crammed inside the car: nine adults and four juveniles in total. They were all illegal immigrants - none spoke English. Some were laying on the floor, at least one person was hiding under a blanket behind the driver's seat.

The passengers in this case are from Mexico and Central America. They all entered the U.S. in the last month and a half.

Mateo-Lucas is an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala. THP officials say he had a fake passport, but no driver's license.

He admitted he is a smuggler. He's been involved in several human trafficking crimes in recent years. He was just caught in California in December 2016 transporting illegal immigrants

Mateo-Lucas told Homeland Security agents he was supposed to be paid $100 to drive the illegal immigrants to Nashville from Texarkana, Texas. He said he was supposed to go to a gas station near Nashville and make a phone call to get information on where to drop the people off. They had various pickup plans

The illegal immigrants told police they paid various smuggling agencies to get them into the U.S and ultimately to New York.

The discovery has received the attention of local advocates who fight human and sex trafficking - a growing problem in Tennessee.

"We don't know what his motives were," said Verna Wyatt with Tennessee Voices for Victims. "And, the people in the van, even if his motives were evil, they may have thought that his motives were pure. So many people who are trafficked they think that someone is helping them, but really they have ulterior motives."

She gave kudos to THP for being on top of things to catch the crimes.

THP says the juveniles were placed in foster care. Mateo-Lucas is being charged federally for smuggling illegal immigrants.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved