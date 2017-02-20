Missing 12-year-old boy found safe in Spring Hill - WSMV Channel 4

Missing 12-year-old boy found safe in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) -

UPDATE: Spring Hill Police say they have found Parliament safe, near the Cherry Grove Addition Subdivision.

Previously reported:

Spring Hill Police are looking for a 12-year-old boy they say went missing Monday.

According to the Spring Hill Police Department’s Facebook page, Matt Parliament has been missing since noon Monday, when he left from the Cherry Grove addition in Spring Hill on his bicycle.

Parliament is a white male, 5’3” tall, 105 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt with the text “Happy, happy, happy” and red shorts with black trim.

Anyone who makes contact with Parliament is asked to call Spring Hill Police dispatch at 931-486-3269 or 911.

