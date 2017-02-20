Protesters plan rally outside Blackburn town hall

Political activist Bernie Ellis is holding an alternative town hall outside of Tuesday's event. (WSMV)

Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn’s highly anticipated town hall event Tuesday afternoon in Fairview is expected to draw a crowd of 500 to 1,000 people, according to Fairview city manager Scott Collins.

With congress in recess all week, Blackburn planned the town hall as a small event to meet with constituents in Williamson County.

Collins said there are only about 100 seats available to the public, so everyone else will have to stay outside city hall during the event.

Maury County farmer and political activist Bernie Ellis is organizing an alternative town hall for those who won’t be inside.

“I have set this up to give anyone and everyone a chance to have their voice heard,” Ellis told Channel 4. “We have a cardboard cutout of Marsha that we’re calling the alternative Marsha Blackburn so they’ll be directing their questions to that picture.”

A spokesperson for the congressman told Channel 4 she’s looking forward to meeting with her constituents in Fairview Tuesday.

The city manager said extra police will be on hand for crowd control and traffic concerns.

