Bus drivers still driving for school districts despite serious complaints

They’re responsible for the safe delivery of Metro Schools students every day, and a Channel 4 I-Team investigation found more than 2,000 transportation complaints have been made in just the last year.

School bus drivers across Middle Tennessee are still allowed to drive after they receive complaints. (WSMV)

Of all the troubling news that came out of the deadly Chattanooga bus crash, it was one of the most concerning revelations: the fact that parents had previously complained about the driver of the bus and he was still allowed to drive that day.

The Channel 4 I-Team has found case after case of serious complaints filed on mid-state bus drivers, yet many of those drivers are still behind the wheel.

The I-Team has learned parents have filed serious complaints about drivers, who are still employed with school districts. And these just are the drivers we know about.

Before 24-year-old Johnthony Walker was charged with the deaths of six children, accused of speeding when he swerved off the road and crashed into a tree, parents had warned the district about his driving - including that he was swerving and purposely trying to causing the children to fall.

A Channel 4 I-Team investigation found serious complaints right here in middle Tennessee from drivers texting, to speeding, to failing random drug tests. And they're all still driving.

"I thought of my kids. That could've been my kids on that bus,” said Crystal Smith, who has four kids in Robertson County who all ride the bus.

Smith says she's complained about her kids' bus driver on several occasions.

“My kids have come home complaining telling me that she hit something today. She hit a sign today,” said Smith.

Smith says she's even witnessed the driver speeding, and her children's driver is still behind the wheel.

“I just feel like I’m being ignored. And that's not fair. It’s not fair to my children and it's not fair to these other children, either. These other children are in just as much danger as my own,” said Smith.

School officials with Robertson County declined our request for an on-camera interview. But they did say Smith has filed the only complaint about the driver.

So how many others drivers in Robertson County have similar complaints filed against them?

We'll never know, because a spokesperson said the district doesn't keep track of complaints. They say it’s because they just don't have enough resources.

"That's not how you do things. You’re supposed to keep track and have records. That's not right,” said Smith.

The I-Team requested complaints about bus drivers in several mid-state counties including Davidson, Wilson, Williamson, Robertson, Rutherford and Cheatham County schools.

In Wilson County, they've received nearly a dozen complaints since August, including an incident where a driver was accused of speeding and another one was reported for driving erratically. Both given warnings but both still driving for the district.

"I can't take every complaint that somebody calls in on a driver and make it into some kind of punishable defense,” said Wilson County Transportation Director Jerry Partlow.

In Williamson County, a driver was caught on video texting while driving her bus. According to the district she was suspended without pay, but she's still a driver for the Williamson County School District.

"If you have my child on board, you better not be texting, running stop signs or running red lights,” said mother Crystal West.

In Cheatham County, we found more than two dozen complaints in the last three years.

In one case, someone reported watching a bus driver hit a dog and keep driving. In another case, someone complained a bus was going too fast, barely stopping at a stop sign. We've learned in these cases, both were disciplined and are still drivers for Cheatham County Schools.

"They have a lot on their hands. When they're filling up that bus with all of those children, those are important lives, every single seat that is filled is an important life,” said Katherine Ivey, who also has kids who ride the bus.

The Channel 4 I-Team has also learned what can get a driver fired in one district doesn't necessarily mean they'll be fired in another. For example, Wilson County Schools says if a driver fails a random drug test they'd be let go immediately. But in the case of the driver in Williamson County who failed a drug test, she was only suspended.

However, documents show the district fired a driver earlier this month for driving through a railroad crossing without stopping.

So why are so many still driving? One common thing we heard from every district is how hard it is to find good drivers. For years, we've been telling you about the bus driver shortage throughout Tennessee. And it hasn’t gotten any better.

"It is very difficult to find drivers - very difficult,” said Partlow.

We didn't mention Middle Tennessee's largest school district. That's because getting this information from Metro Schools hasn't been easy.

