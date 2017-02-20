Dog escapes in Nashville while being transported to new home

Georgia Girl is missing after escaping from a Pilots N Paws flight to a new home. (Source: Gary Cooper)

A dog is missing in Nashville after she escaped from a flight taking her to a new home.

A pilot for Pilots N Paws, a nonprofit that flies rescue animals across the country to new homes, says he was taking a dog named Georgia Girl to a new home.

Gary Cooper and his wife had picked her up in Georgia and were meeting another Pilots N Paws flight with a corgi heading to Virginia at John Tune Airport in Nashville.

Cooper took Georgia Girl for a walk while waiting on the other plane to land, when the dog slipped out of her harness.

Cooper said he and his wife ran trying to catch Georgia Girl for about 40 minutes. Georgia Girl then found a drainage area in the fence and slipped through. She was heading toward the industrial park on the northeast side of the airport when Cooper last saw her.

Georgia Girl is microchipped, so she can be identified if caught, but she does not have a collar on.

A foster home in Nashville has already been identified if Georgia Girl is found. It will act as an interim home until she can be transported to her new family.

According to Nashville-based Robyn's Nest Animal Rescue, Georgia Girl was last spotted at 4 p.m. behind Nashville Steel Corporation at 7211 Centennial Blvd.

Anyone who finds Georgia Girl is asked to call the fixed-base operator at John Tune Airport at 615-350-5000 or Cooper at 865-970-9908. All Points West GSP Rescue in Colorado is coordinating her rescue; they can be contacted at 303-589-7279. Robyn's Nest Animal Rescue is assisting with the search; they can be contacted at 615-484-8977.

