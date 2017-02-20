Local immigrants on edge about raids

Immigration lawyer Bruce Buchanan says his office is receiving more calls than ever. (WSMV)

Riger Hirori, a Nashville computer technician, moved to the United States 26 years ago and is now a citizen, so he doesn't worry about getting deported back to Iraq.

"My mom and my brothers, they all live here," said Hirori.

He does, however, worry about his colleagues and his friends.

"Because a lot of people are like, 'I just came. I don't know what's going on. I don't know if I'm going to get kicked out, if I'm going to stay," said Hirori.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, during Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids over the past few weeks more than 680 immigrants were arrested in more than a dozen states.

"A lot of people are scared," said local immigration attorney Bruce Buchanan who said his office is getting more phone calls than ever before.

"They're concerned over whether or not they're going to be picked up. Maybe their case is still being processed. They don't have a green card yet but they're here. They want to know what are the chances of I.C.E. coming out looking for them," said Buchanan.

In years past, I.C.E. agents typically only targeted criminals and felons, but in these recent raids immigrants without criminal histories were arrested too.

"If they run across other folks collateral then there's going to be collateral damage and they will pick up folks that they weren't initially targeting, but located when they went out looking for the targeted individuals," said Buchanan.

Lawyers like Buchanan and the immigrants he represents are now on pins and needles.

"What's going to happen next? Even if you don't get sent back are they just going to keep us like monitored," asked Hirori.

"It appears that everybody could at some point, if they're undocumented, be picked up by I.C.E." said Buchanan.

In Tennessee there is only one immigration court. It's located in Memphis and there are four immigration judges.

People who get caught violating deportation orders get deported immediately but others, picked up by I.C.E., are entitled to a hearing.

Undocumented immigrants are not entitled to an attorney.

