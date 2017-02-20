Clarksville school bus mechanic helps family in need

It's a story out of Middle Tennessee that's gone viral.

A Clarksville school bus mechanic and part-time driver saw a family in need, and felt compelled to help.

It all started when Thomas Mitchell noticed a mother and her disabled daughter struggling with a make-shift metal wheelchair ramp. The ramp didn’t clear the last step into the house.

“I thought about it almost immediately that something can be done about this,” said Mitchell.

First, he reached out to local organizations known to help with a project like this. But due to budget constraints, a new ramp wasn't going to happen.

Mitchell then contacted David Adams, the manager at Lowe's in Clarksville.

“Without batting an eye, (Adams) said bring the truck you can have anything you need,” said Mitchell.

With supplies in hand, Mitchell contacted his buddies to help out. After several delays due to weather, Mitchell and his friends built the ramp in less than a day.

Verna DeSpain and her 10-year-old daughter Lydia met with the Mitchell on Monday in Clarksville. Lydia has suffered from a rare seizure disorder since she was five years old.

“For (Mitchell) to notice that, a complete stranger, and just have a heart to want to help us and make life easier, it just blew me away,” said DeSpain.

Now, that temporary ramp the family struggled with sits under the brand new ramp.

“We did not know it was going to reach out and touch so many people's lives, and it's good, we want to inspire them," DeSpain said.

Mitchell said, “There’s no better feeling than helping somebody out like that, helping your neighbor.”

Their story has gotten national attention, including making it to the the Today Show.

As far as the story getting a lot of attention on social media, Mitchell says he challenges the people posting to not make so many comments, and instead step into action.

