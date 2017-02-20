Sex offender in Franklin arrested for failing to register - WSMV Channel 4

Sex offender in Franklin arrested for failing to register

Posted: Updated:
Vittorio Villella (Source: Franklin Police Department) Vittorio Villella (Source: Franklin Police Department)
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

A Franklin resident and convicted sex offender was arrested Friday for intentionally avoiding his requirement to register.

According to Franklin Police, Vittorio Villella, 52, was convicted in 2009 in a child sex case out of Madison County, Alabama.

Detectives found that Villella had been living in Franklin more than eight years and intentionally avoided registering as a sex offender.

Villella is charged with violation of the Sex Offender Registry. He is free on a $40,000 bond.

Villella will appear in court in March.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.