Sex offender in Franklin arrested for failing to register

A Franklin resident and convicted sex offender was arrested Friday for intentionally avoiding his requirement to register.

According to Franklin Police, Vittorio Villella, 52, was convicted in 2009 in a child sex case out of Madison County, Alabama.

Detectives found that Villella had been living in Franklin more than eight years and intentionally avoided registering as a sex offender.

Villella is charged with violation of the Sex Offender Registry. He is free on a $40,000 bond.

Villella will appear in court in March.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.