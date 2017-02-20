Presidential whiz kid lives in Murfreesboro

H.L. McCullough knows everything about our nation's presidents. (WSMV)

We all know Lincoln and Washington. We surely remember Reagan and Clinton. But how about Fillmore and Pierce or Taft and Tyler?

Now you’re getting into presidential historian territory, which is exactly where one young man belonged – even back when he was 8.

If you ask H.L. McCullough to name the presidents, you’d better have a minute. He’s a White House whiz.

And behind every presidential man, there’s a woman. He can name all the First Ladies – every single one.

He’s not reading, he’s thinking. And that proud smile is a product of Mrs. Morgan’s second grade class at Wilson Elementary in Murfreesboro.

McCullough knows anything from anecdotes to inauguration. He credits reading for his presidential prowess.

“Looking at books made me think, ‘Wow, I wish I was the president,'" he said.

He wishes he were Millard Fillmore, the 13th president and H.L.’s favorite.

H.L. was a presidential whiz kid at the age of 8.

