Man arrested for trying to force way into estranged wife's home with gun

An Alabama man was arrested by Franklin Police after attempting to force his way into his estranged wife’s home while threatening her with a gun.

Sunday, 55-year-old Bryan K. Hicks, of Hollywood, Ala., tried to get into his estranged wife’s house on Finnhorse Lane in Franklin around 1:10 p.m.

Neighbors saw the disturbance and noticed Hicks was holding a gun.

Officers responded to the home. They later encountered Hicks driving down Long Lane. During a traffic stop, officers found a loaded handgun in Hicks’ possession.

Hicks was charged with felony offenses of aggravated domestic assault and attempted aggravated Burglary.

Hicks is now free on a $50,000 bond. He will appear in court in March.

