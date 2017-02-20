Man arrested for trying to force way into estranged wife's home with gun

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
From those who have loved hockey their whole lives to others, who have never before put on skates. Predators fever is making fans of all kind want to get on the ice and give it a go. The General Manager at Ford Ice Center says sign up numbers are surging.More >>
From those who have loved hockey their whole lives to others, who have never before put on skates. Predators fever is making fans of all kind want to get on the ice and give it a go. The General Manager at Ford Ice Center says sign up numbers are surging.More >>
Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man they said is responsible for over $75,000 in stolen goods and over $10,000 in damage to a Clarksville daycare.More >>
Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man they said is responsible for over $75,000 in stolen goods and over $10,000 in damage to a Clarksville daycare.More >>
A nurse practitioner said what he witnessed inside a juvenile detention center was so egregious he needed to expose it.More >>
A nurse practitioner said what he witnessed inside a juvenile detention center was so egregious he needed to expose it.More >>
Sandra Jackson is a nurse in Hendersonville who police say has been giving out addictive prescription drugs to teenagers.More >>
Sandra Jackson is a nurse in Hendersonville who police say has been giving out addictive prescription drugs to teenagers.More >>
The Nashville Predators are warning fans about scalpers selling fake tickets to the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
The Nashville Predators are warning fans about scalpers selling fake tickets to the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Someone managed to get inside Sylvan Park Elementary School on Tuesday, then back out with teachers' belongings.More >>
Someone managed to get inside Sylvan Park Elementary School on Tuesday, then back out with teachers' belongings.More >>
Robert Sisco was last seen leaving his home in Murfreesboro around 1 p.m. on Wednesday to get new refrigerator parts.More >>
Robert Sisco was last seen leaving his home in Murfreesboro around 1 p.m. on Wednesday to get new refrigerator parts.More >>
Even friendships that last decades can lose touch over time, especially when you don't know how to find the person to reconnect. One woman long looked for a friend until a twist she never saw coming.More >>
Even friendships that last decades can lose touch over time, especially when you don't know how to find the person to reconnect. One woman long looked for a friend until a twist she never saw coming.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a victim’s body was found at a Murfreesboro apartment complex Tuesday night.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a victim’s body was found at a Murfreesboro apartment complex Tuesday night.More >>
Metro police have made an arrest in the murder of a 19-year-old man in north Nashville last month.More >>
Metro police have made an arrest in the murder of a 19-year-old man in north Nashville last month.More >>
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >>
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >>
Nashville is closely guarding some top secret plans for the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Nashville is closely guarding some top secret plans for the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Drivers are putting their lives at risk every time they get into a car, but a new study shows people in one part of Nashville are at a higher risk than others.More >>
Drivers are putting their lives at risk every time they get into a car, but a new study shows people in one part of Nashville are at a higher risk than others.More >>
The wreck happened in the southbound lanes at mile marker 115, which is between the exits for Highway 52 and Main Street.More >>
The wreck happened in the southbound lanes at mile marker 115, which is between the exits for Highway 52 and Main Street.More >>
Police are searching for the gunman who shot two women inside a south Nashville apartment overnight.More >>
Police are searching for the gunman who shot two women inside a south Nashville apartment overnight.More >>
Parts for a car seat made by a popular brand have been recalled, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.More >>
Parts for a car seat made by a popular brand have been recalled, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.More >>
Cassie Whitney, 11, and Jezzie Whitney, 13, went missing from their home in Scottsville, KY, on May 18.More >>
Cassie Whitney, 11, and Jezzie Whitney, 13, went missing from their home in Scottsville, KY, on May 18.More >>
They are perhaps the most coveted, sought after tickets in Nashville sports history. Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final will be played at Bridgestone Arena, and ticket prices are already through the roof.More >>
They are perhaps the most coveted, sought after tickets in Nashville sports history. Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final will be played at Bridgestone Arena, and ticket prices are already through the roof.More >>
There was barely room to move or walk once thousands of eager fans showed up to watch the Nashville Predators fight their way to the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
There was barely room to move or walk once thousands of eager fans showed up to watch the Nashville Predators fight their way to the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a victim’s body was found at a Murfreesboro apartment complex Tuesday night.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a victim’s body was found at a Murfreesboro apartment complex Tuesday night.More >>