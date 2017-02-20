Embattled judge faces accusations regarding public conduct

Nashville has received a lot of praise for its drug court that offers substance abuse treatment as an alternative to jail.

For 14 years, General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland has overseen the court and its programs to keep people clean and sober.

The Channel 4 I-Team has received information that there may be multiple instances where Moreland has had too much to drink.

He’s been reported to Metro’s CrimeStopper program for getting into a vehicle when he appeared to be drunk.

Questions have been raised about whether on one occasion, his alleged drinking may have led to his own injury.

The testimonials from those who appear in drug court are both heart-wrenching and inspiring, written by people whose lives have turned around when offered treatment over punishment.

Moreland has been in charge of the court for all of its 14 years.

Most recently he’s drawn attention for a complaint made to the state board that investigates allegations against judges. The complaint accuses him of inappropriate conduct, granting favors and dismissing charges for women he’s traveled and socialized with.

But there are other accusations that he is engaging in the very type of conduct he sees in addicted defendants.

In July, a 911 call from a Nashville restaurant reported a man had fallen down the stairs and was bleeding from his head.

Witnesses told the Channel 4 I-Team that Moreland took a serious fall at a local bar and restaurant last July.

His companion that day was Natalie Amos, the woman who now says her tickets and fines disappeared by special arrangement from Moreland.

The 911 caller did not know how the man had fallen down the stairs.

“We don’t really know,” the caller said. “Nobody was with him. We found him at the bottom of the stairs.”

No one saw Moreland fall that evening. His injuries were severe.

In a text message to Natalie Amos obtained by the Channel 4 I-Team, the judge said he had “a bad concussion, broken jaw bone, fractured skull, 2 broken ribs.”

He messaged “Last time we had drinks I was in the hospital for 3 days. I don’t remember anything. I don’t remember being drunk.”

Amos replied, “The server printed out your tab and you had A LOT to drink..like 5 or 6 glasses of wine.”

But then she said Moreland wasn’t drunk, texting “you bought yours, mine and my sisters”

After the Channel 4 I-Team investigation began into Moreland’s connection to a now closed suicide case, Channel 4 began getting news tips about his public behavior.

One tip was from a woman who said she met the judge at a Donelson bar and restaurant she regularly visits.

The woman told Channel 4 that Moreland was “escorted home by the owner after 10+ drinks and another time he was asked to leave after 10+ beers and inappropriate behavior towards the young female staff and customers.”

Channel 4 interviewed several people who had seen Moreland at the restaurant who did not want to go on camera.

One of those interviewed, when asked if she had personally seen Moreland drink to excess and get behind the wheel, said yes.

In an email, she said “They discovered he was going in before the shift change at 4 p.m., and so he was ordering a bunch of beers from one gal, cashing out, then starting a new tab so they didn’t realize home much he was drinking.”

The woman said Moreland had “cursed out” the bartender when she then cut him off.

“They told me that the owner had insisted on driving him home to Old Hickory one night, since he was totally wasted,” the woman wrote in an email. “I despise hypocrisy which is why, when I saw him on the news ad this morning and read the articles on your website I wanted to email you.”

This woman did more than just write to us. She said she filed an official complaint with CrimeStoppers in December.

CrimeStoppers tips area always confidential, but Channel 4 validated the date, time, confirmation number and nature of her electronic submission.

She described what she wrote in that complaint.

“He told me he was a judge the first time I met him, but it was only after the second incident that I Googled him (I didn’t know his last name) and saw that he gets all these accolades for his substance abuse programs which is why I felt the need to ‘out’ his hypocrisy.”

Has Moreland, who sentences others to treatment for substance abuse, been drinking to excess in public?

In multiple text exchanges with Amos, Moreland talked about being at a bar drinking or heading out for drinks.

In one exchange with Amos, the judge, who said he’s having a glass of wine at a bar, talks about a drug court graduation ceremony coming up in a few hours.

“I hope I’m not drunk by then,” Moreland texted Amos.

On June 25, he texted to Amos “I may have drank too much waiting on you.”

At 9:18 p.m. one evening, he texted to Amos that “I have had a lot to drink”

About 20 minutes later, he is ready to go. “Leaving downtown, want me to come to your place or go home?” he texted.

Moreland decided “headed home.”

Moreland’s Metro drug court has been nationally recognized and accredited. By all accounts it is a very effective program. The court’s docket is heard every Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The judge called Wednesday one of his “busy days” in a text message to Amos, describing the defendants as “HOS and Junkies”

“Got the junkies in jail and the HOS out in time for the conventions this weekend,” according to Moreland’s text message to Amos.

According to Metro Police, there is no record of Moreland ever being charged with DUI or any alcohol-related crime in Nashville.

Channel 4 News has not been able to independently corroborate the allegations made against him.

Channel 4 asked his lawyer about these allegations regarding alcohol and have not received a comment.

In heartfelt testimonials, several drug court graduate thanked Moreland for his care and compassion. They said he’s a judge who understands and has set two basic rules for those in trouble – Be honest and stay clean.

