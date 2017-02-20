Police: 2 men wanted for trying to return stolen items - WSMV Channel 4

Police: 2 men wanted for trying to return stolen items

Police released these photos of the suspects. (Source: Franklin PD) Police released these photos of the suspects. (Source: Franklin PD)
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

The Franklin Police Department is looking for two men who stole items from a T.J. Maxx store and then tried to return them at a different location.

The incident happened at the Cool Springs location around 6 p.m. on Feb. 13.

According to police, both men tried to return merchandise that was stolen from another store.

Police said the men became disruptive during the attempted transactions and created a disturbance.

The men are both wanted for theft and disorderly conduct.

Information about the suspects' identities is worth up to $1,000 with an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

