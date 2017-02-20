Man shot, killed after allegedly tracking estranged wife - WSMV Channel 4

Man shot, killed after allegedly tracking estranged wife

PARIS, TN (WSMV) -

A deadly shooting is under investigation in Henry County, according to the Paris Post-Intelligencer.

Jon Goodlow was shot and killed near Paris on Saturday night.

Investigators said they believe he was killed during a confrontation involving his estranged wife and another man.

Goodlow was shot twice as he tried to force his way inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Monte Belew told the newspaper that Goodlow found his estranged wife using a tracking device that had been attached to her car.

At last check, the gunman is not facing any charges.

