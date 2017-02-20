Escalade caught on camera plunging into water on frozen lake

Here's something for your "should not do" file.

A man lost his Cadillac Escalade after trying to drive it onto a frozen lake.

An Escalade weighs about 5,500 pounds. They also go for around $73,000, so it may not be a good idea to drive one onto a frozen lake.

However, one man decided to learn that lesson the hard way on Sturgeon Bay, which is off Lake Michigan in Wisconsin.

The man was towing an ice fishing shanty when the SUV plunged into the water.

The driver was able to get out. He said a friend on a snowmobile told him the ice was OK.

