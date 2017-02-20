Hundreds climb stairs for lung disease

Metro firefighters were on hand to climb stairs in full gear. (WSMV)

Hundreds of people came out Saturday morning for a good cause.

Locals climbed the stairs to the top of a downtown skyscraper to bring awareness to Americans suffering from lung disease.

One man climbed up and down the 29-story Fifth Third Bank center four times.

The man was asthmatic with only 50 percent lung capacity.

