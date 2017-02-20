Hundreds climb stairs for lung disease - WSMV Channel 4

Hundreds climb stairs for lung disease

Metro firefighters were on hand to climb stairs in full gear. (WSMV) Metro firefighters were on hand to climb stairs in full gear. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN

Hundreds of people came out Saturday morning for a good cause.

Locals climbed the stairs to the top of a downtown skyscraper to bring awareness to Americans suffering from lung disease.

One man climbed up and down the 29-story Fifth Third Bank center four times.

The man was asthmatic with only 50 percent lung capacity.

