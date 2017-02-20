Bon Jovi breaks Bridgestone Arena record - WSMV Channel 4

Bon Jovi breaks Bridgestone Arena record

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A record was broken Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Saturday night’s performance by Bon Jovi broke an attendance record.

A record of 18,514 fans showed up to see the rockstar perform.

Bridgestone Arena tweeted out a picture of Bon Jovi preforming with the caption "The face when you break the Bridgestone Arena attendance record."

