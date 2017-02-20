Lady Vols beat Arkansas 59-46 without injured DeShields - WSMV Channel 4

Lady Vols beat Arkansas 59-46 without injured DeShields

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jaime Nared scored 19 points Sunday as Tennessee overcame the absence of leading scorer Diamond DeShields in a 59-46 victory over Arkansas.

DeShields left the court on a stretcher Thursday after her head collided with the body of an Alabama player in Tennessee's 65-57 loss. Lady Volunteers coach Holly Warlick said after Sunday's game that DeShields' status is day-to-day and added that "I don't think it is something that she'll be out for a long time."

Alexa Middleton scored 17 points for Tennessee (17-10, 8-6 SEC) on Sunday. Mercedes Russell had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Jessica Jackson had 18 points and Malica Monk added 11 for Arkansas (13-14, 2-12), which lost its eighth straight.

Arkansas guard Bailey Zimmerman left the game after colliding with Russell in the first half. Arkansas coach Jimmy Dykes said Zimmerman got six stitches for a cut above an eye.

