Family of 9 safely escapes north Nashville apartment fire

A family of nine is without a home after their apartment caught on fire overnight.

Most of the residents were asleep when the fire alarm started going off around 5:15 a.m. Monday at the Cumberland View public housing complex.

The home quickly filled with thick smoke, but all of the family members were able to make it outside safely.

Firefighters said they believe the fire sparked in the kitchen.

"So when the fire alarm started going off, my father came downstairs to check it out, and that's when the back of the fridge was on fire, so when the back of the fridge was on fire, we all came downstairs and ran out of the house," said family member Ahmed Abdikadir.

The mother of the family sprained her ankle while she was running out of the apartment.

The apartment has significant smoke damage. Fire officials have not yet determined the exact cause.

