Man shot during road rage incident in Wilson County

Police are looking for the man who fired shots during a road rage incident in Wilson County.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Carthage Highway near Big Springs Road early Monday morning.

The victim said he passed a slow moving pickup truck, which is when the driver of the other vehicle passed him.

According to police, the victim passed the pickup truck again, which is when the other driver passed him and then stopped.

Both drivers then got out of their cars and got into a fight, which is when the suspect shot the victim.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries. Police are not releasing his name at this time.

Police said they do not believe the two men knew each other prior to the shooting.

The suspect is described as a white man who is 6'2" with dark hair and a goatee in his 30s. He may have driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck with an extended or crew cab.

The sheriff's office issued this warning to drivers about aggressive driving:

Obviously, speeding and erratic driving is often a contributing factor in motor vehicle crashes, but engaging in aggressive driving with others can often lead to confrontations. We live in a society that is unfortunately plagued by drug and alcohol abuse as well as mental illness. If you are confronted by an aggressive driver, do not stop or engage in argument with the other driver. Citizens are urged to continue moving and attempt to go a different direction and call 911 if they feel threatened by this type of behavior on the roadways.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412.

