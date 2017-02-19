Community throws 'pawty' to celebrate puppy's return - WSMV Channel 4

Community throws 'pawty' to celebrate puppy's return

Posted: Updated:
Golden retriever puppy Enzo is the life of the party. (Source: WSMV) Golden retriever puppy Enzo is the life of the party. (Source: WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Dog owners celebrated the safe return of a missing puppy Sunday afternoon.

Last week, a 9-week-old golden retriever named Enzo was taken from a front yard on 15th Avenue South. But through social media and word of mouth, Enzo was safely returned home.

Dog owners and lovers came by Centennial Park for a “pawty” to celebrate with Enzo and his family.

Enzo was found by a woman who saw him running loose near her house on 22nd Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.