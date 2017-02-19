Community throws 'pawty' to celebrate puppy's return

Golden retriever puppy Enzo is the life of the party. (Source: WSMV)

Dog owners celebrated the safe return of a missing puppy Sunday afternoon.

Last week, a 9-week-old golden retriever named Enzo was taken from a front yard on 15th Avenue South. But through social media and word of mouth, Enzo was safely returned home.

Dog owners and lovers came by Centennial Park for a “pawty” to celebrate with Enzo and his family.

Enzo was found by a woman who saw him running loose near her house on 22nd Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.