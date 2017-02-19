Wives, girlfriends of Nashville Predators give new room to boy in need

A volunteer works on the new room for 14-year-old Gytis Snyder. (Source: WSMV)

Wives and girlfriends of the Nashville Predators came together with a charity to give a young boy with Cystic Fibrosis a new room.

Partnering with Special Spaces, a charity that offers room renovations to children in need, the women spent Sunday finishing a camping-themed room for 14-year old Gytis Snyder.

Snyder was adopted by a family from Franklin when he was 5 years old. He previously participated in Make-A-Wish, where he used his wish to shop for toys to send back to his orphanage in Lithuania.

The Predator Ladies raised funds for the room by holding a Paint Party at Pinot’s Palette. The paintings were then signed by the Predators players and auctioned off to fans.

Among the volunteers was Jessica Meyer, who received a room from Special Spaces over a year ago.

