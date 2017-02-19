Developer to meet with neighbors over Knob Hill plan

For the first time in 99 years, the United States will experience a total eclipse of the sun. Last time Nashville was not in its path. This time, we're front and center.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a victim’s body was found at a Murfreesboro apartment complex Tuesday night.More >>
More hockey games in Nashville means more sales of Predators gear and more ice cold beer sold in downtown honky tonks.More >>
They are perhaps the most coveted, sought after tickets in Nashville sports history. Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final will be played at Bridgestone Arena, and ticket prices are already through the roof.More >>
There was barely room to move or walk once thousands of eager fans showed up to watch the Nashville Predators fight their way to the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
It might not be the Stanley Cup, but don’t tell that to these grocery baggers.More >>
It's been nearly six months since wildfires took more than 2,400 buildings in Gatlinburg. Now, some say rebuilding is coming with its own set of challenges.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry is addressing concerns that growth and taxes might force small businesses off Nolensville Pike.More >>
Matthew Stephenson was arrested last Tuesday. His name, face and biography are still on the Tennessee Human Rights Commission's website. There has been no public word of his termination.More >>
One of the victims, 22-year-old Brandon Jordan, died at the scene on the 500 block of South 8th Street. The other victim, 38-year-old Eric Allen, died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.More >>
William Ervin, 27, was shot in the chest in a parking lot at the Cumberland View public housing development on 25th Avenue North.More >>
The Danger Zone may have gotten old and dusty, but Tom Cruise says he's about to fly back in.More >>
It all started when a man showed up on their front door, telling them that they were trespassing in their own home. From that moment on, the Qualls family in Nolensville has waged a war against what the FBI and a leading watchdog of hate groups calls, “paper terrorism.”More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
