Developer to meet with neighbors over Knob Hill plan

People who live near the proposed development, believe it will only create complications.

Highland View at The Knob looks to develop 36 acres off Knob Road

Tonight, we're hearing from residents who are uneasy about a proposed development in a West Nashville neighborhood.

Highland View at The Knob looks to develop 36 acres off Knob Road.

The developer is going to meet with the people speaking out about his plans. That meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

People who live near the proposed development, believe it will only create complications.

Kathy Cloninger said, “It's a complicated plan because it's a complicated property.”

Residents like Cloninger believe this proposed development will increase traffic, and create drainage and runoff problems.

“We want to do what's right, and try to figure out how do you do something that complicated on a piece of land that's not really meant for residential development,” said Cloninger.

Monday evening, Cloninger and others will get a chance to express those concerns.

The White Bridge neighborhood association will meet. At that meeting, Roy Dale & Associates will be unveiling a revised plan for the proposed development.

Dale says he's made numerous changes to the plan, based on a lot of input and feedback. At Monday’s meeting, Dale will show the most recent plan submitted for approval. However, he anticipates more changes will need to be made.

“We know we got to make room for new growth, but how we do it and where we do it is incredibly important,” said Cloninger. “There's very few pieces of land like Knob Hill left.”

Metro councilwoman Mary Carolyn Roberts said the property owners can build by right.

For now, the Nashville planning department says the project is not approved, because the plan itself hasn't been approved.

The White Bridge neighborhood association will meet at 6:30 at the Metro Nashville Police Department's West Precinct.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.