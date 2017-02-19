Gallatin police: Runaway teen returned home unharmed

Gallatin police say a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home is back with her family.

Jazlyn Belle Ann McKinnon was last seen on Saturday night.

The teen's grandmother told police that McKinnon got into a truck with a man she didn't recognize.

McKinnon was unharmed when she returned home Sunday night.

No further information has been released by officials.

