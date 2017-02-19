Gallatin police: Runaway teen returned home unharmed - WSMV Channel 4

Gallatin police: Runaway teen returned home unharmed

Posted: Updated:
Jazlyn Belle Ann McKinnon (Source: Gallatin Police Department) Jazlyn Belle Ann McKinnon (Source: Gallatin Police Department)
GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -

Gallatin police say a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home is back with her family.

Jazlyn Belle Ann McKinnon was last seen on Saturday night.

The teen's grandmother told police that McKinnon got into a truck with a man she didn't recognize.

McKinnon was unharmed when she returned home Sunday night.

No further information has been released by officials.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.