Marijuana smell leads to arrest of 2 men in Mt. Juliet

The marijuana and pills seized by police. (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

The fake driver's licenses and fraudulent credit cards seized by police. (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

The smell of marijuana led Mt. Juliet Police two arrest two men with fraudulent credit cards, stolen property and fake driver’s licenses.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, an officer patrolling the Providence Marketplace parking lot around 4:10 p.m. Saturday noticed an odor of marijuana coming out of a car parked near Yankee Candle.

The officer then detained the man inside, 29-year-old Dominique Holmes, of Georgia. In the car, the officer found a baggy of pot, pills, credit cards with different names, and fake driver’s licenses from Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama and California.

Police tracked down a second occupant of the car, who was in the nearby movie theater. They found 26-year-old Gregory Grant, of Georgia, trying to hide in the theater.

After checking with nearby stores, police learned that Grant tried to purchase a cell phone at Target using the fake Texas license and a fraudulent credit card.

Holmes and Grant were arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail, both with multiple charges.

