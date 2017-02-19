Police arrest suspect in armed carjacking, search for others

Metro Police were able to track down and arrest one suspect in an armed carjacking Saturday, but there are more suspects on the run.

According to an affidavit, police responded to Massman Drive and Goodbar Drive, where multiple suspects had taken the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint.

Fortunately, the victim’s phone was left in the vehicle, and officers found it pinging in the area.

A description of the vehicle was put out to police. It was soon after found at Glastonbury Road and Goodbar Drive.

When an officer turned on his lights, one suspect, 20-year-old Johnvontae E. Jackson, exited the vehicle and ran.

The officer chased him down and arrested him. He was positively identified by the victim as one of the suspects who stole the vehicle.

Police are still searching for the other suspects. They have not released any identifying information.

