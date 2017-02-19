Nashville Public Library constructs 2017 LEGO Contest

One LEGO Contest submission takes the "Batman Building" name to heart. (Source: WSMV)

Master builders old and young showed off their skills at the Nashville Public Library this weekend for their LEGO Contest.

The contest had competitors of all ages, from pre-school to adult, submit LEGO creations for judging.

The library was then open Saturday and Sunday for viewing and voting for the crowd favorite.

Judging for the contest will be Sunday afternoon. There will be three winners in each of the six age categories.

Each winner receives a prize ribbon and a LEGO Store gift certificate.

For the first time in 2017, the contest is offering a Construction Superlative sponsored by Messer Construction Co. This goes to the best-constructed structure in each age category, as determined by a team of judges. Winners in this category will get a special price from Messer.

For a look at last year’s winners, head to the event’s website.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.