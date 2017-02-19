Police searching for 2 men who robbed Antioch Dollar General

Surveillance footage of the two men who robbed a Dollar General on Hobson Pike. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Surveillance footage of the two men who robbed a Dollar General on Hobson Pike. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro Police are trying to identify two gunmen who robbed a Dollar General in Antioch on Monday.

According to police, the suspects walked into the store at 2214 Hobson Pike at 6:30 p.m. and robbed the cashier at gunpoint.

Both suspects are described as black men in their late teens or early 20s.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or submit a tip online. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.