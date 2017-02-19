Police work to identify gunmen who robbed Check Into Cash

One of the gunmen who robbed the Check Into Cash on Harding Place. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro Police are working to identify two men who robbed a Check Into Cash at gunpoint in south Nashville last Friday.

According to police, the first suspect entered the Check Into Cash at 326 Harding Place at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10, when he demanded cash at gunpoint.

The second suspect, also armed with a pistol, then entered the building and locked the door.

Both men took cash before leaving the scene in a blue Nissan Altima or Sentra.

The two suspects are described as Hispanic men in their late teens or 20s. The first suspect to enter the business is approximately 5’7” tall and about 130 pounds. The second is about 5’11” tall and around 200 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. Tips can also be sent online.

