MTA bus hit in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Metro Transit Authority bus was hit Sunday Morning in East Nashville.

The accident happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Dickerson Pike and Grace Street.

Police say at least two people have minor injuries.

No further information was given.

