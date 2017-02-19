Two injured after rollover on Old Hickory Blvd.

Two Tennessee Cash players matched all six of the game numbers drawn last night.More >>
When officers arrived, they said they found a man with his pants on fire grabbing onto the electrical wires. He reportedly suffered severe burns.More >>
With the big Preds win in the Western Conference Final, there are all sorts of merchandise and deals available for fans.More >>
Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector say they have arrested two previously convicted sex offenders.More >>
Steven A. Smith, 26, and his father, David Ray Smith, 53, are accused of transporting marijuana from Texas to Nashville in a camper.More >>
Police say children were among the 22 people killed in a suicide bombing after an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.More >>
William Ervin, 27, was shot in the chest in a parking lot at the Cumberland View public housing development on 25th Avenue North.More >>
Corbett Newman, Carla Fugate, Daniel Wicker and Everett Hill are accused of beating a 23-year-old man and stealing his wallet on Monday afternoon.More >>
One of the victims, 22-year-old Brandon Jordan, died at the scene on the 500 block of South 8th Street. The other victim, 38-year-old Eric Allen, died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.More >>
It was a historic night in Smashville as the Nashville Predators advanced to their first-ever Stanley Cup Final with a 6-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks.More >>
Buyers who purchase a brand new house probably expect a move-in ready home. One Middle Tennessee family spent more than $900,000 and instead got a home where parts of the walls and ceilings are coming apart.More >>
William Ervin, 27, was shot in the chest in a parking lot at the Cumberland View public housing development on 25th Avenue North.More >>
Eight sites in Tennessee have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.More >>
Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >>
The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bombs in the middle of crowds in Manchester, England, where 22 people died in an explosion.More >>
A new hype video for the Nashville Predators, featuring a dance dubbed the "Fangerang," is going viral.More >>
