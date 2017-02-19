Two injured after rollover on Old Hickory Blvd.

Rollover on Old Hickory Blvd. 2/18/17 (WSMV)

A Saturday evening crash has left two injured after flipping their car.

The accident happened on Old Hickory Blvd Saturday evening.

Police say one of the men was ejected from the vehicle.

They were treated on the scene as critical and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

We were told neither have life threatening injuries.

There is no further information on what caused the car to flip.

