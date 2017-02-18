Mayor Barry doubles down on plan to curb youth violence

It's been a bloody start to 2017 in Music City.

So far, 11 homicides have taken place. City leaders are making to curb the killings, especially among Nashville's young people.

Mayor Megan Barry is doubling down on her plan, called Opportunity Now. The program, started in 2016 is putting 10,000 people ages 14-24 in paid jobs and internships.

She believes stopping youth violence starts with putting young people to work.

“We really feel like putting our kids to work is the best way to offset those numbers,” said Barry. “We know a lot of things about how to grow up and be successful. The first thing, you have to graduate from high school. The second thing, you have to get your first job. And that is what this is focused on.

“If you can get that first job, you'll get a second job, and a third job, and a fourth job and that's a good thing for Nashville.”

Barry says the opportunities are there.

“They can do everything from working in our parks department, to work for not for profits, also work for some of our for-profits,” she explains.

2015 saw the highest number of youth deaths in Nashville in the last decade. 17 of those arrested for the killings were 19 years old or younger.

Earlier today, Barry spoke at a teen summit in Antioch addressing the problems and pressures they face day to day.

Brenda Gilmore with the National Hook-Up of Black Women Inc. was among those who put on the summit. She said, “We want these young people to go through school, to graduate from high school, to go to college and be outstanding leaders of trying to solve our world problems. And they certainly can't do that if they're fighting, and sometimes that leads to criminal charges.”

Saturday’s summit is a teen leadership initiative, for teens to learn different ways to become positive role models and citizens of Nashville.

Mayor Barry and Gilmore hope this is just one way to stop the violence.

Gilmore said, “When they're confronted with violence, they will know how to act, rather than fighting, or using some kind of violence. They can at least talk it out, or walk away from it."

Teens are encouraged to go online to portal and sign-up to be a part of Opportunity Now. The portal will be opening soon. To sign up when the portal goes online, click here.

