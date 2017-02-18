City breaks ground on new Smith Springs community center - WSMV Channel 4

City breaks ground on new Smith Springs community center

City officials break ground on a new community center. (Source: WSMV) City officials break ground on a new community center. (Source: WSMV)
Work is officially underway for Nashville’s next indoor-outdoor park.

The groundbreaking for the Smith Springs Park and Regional Community Center was held Friday afternoon in the Priest Lake area.

According to a release, the 30,000 square-foot facility will have a gymnasium, fitness center, indoor track and a pool.

The park outside will have a playground and a walking trail.

Construction on the center should be finished around this time next year.

