City breaks ground on new Smith Springs community center

City officials break ground on a new community center. (Source: WSMV)

Work is officially underway for Nashville’s next indoor-outdoor park.

The groundbreaking for the Smith Springs Park and Regional Community Center was held Friday afternoon in the Priest Lake area.

According to a release, the 30,000 square-foot facility will have a gymnasium, fitness center, indoor track and a pool.

The park outside will have a playground and a walking trail.

Construction on the center should be finished around this time next year.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.