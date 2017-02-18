City breaks ground on new Smith Springs community center

It was a historic night in Smashville as the Nashville Predators advanced to their first-ever Stanley Cup Final with a 6-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks.More >>
It was a historic night in Smashville as the Nashville Predators advanced to their first-ever Stanley Cup Final with a 6-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks.More >>
Two Texas men have been charged after Metro police say they seized 270 pounds of marijuana from their vehicle on Monday.More >>
Two Texas men have been charged after Metro police say they seized 270 pounds of marijuana from their vehicle on Monday.More >>
Lawmakers and police officers are at odds over a new surveillance camera on a major Davidson County thoroughfare.More >>
Lawmakers and police officers are at odds over a new surveillance camera on a major Davidson County thoroughfare.More >>
It all started when a man showed up on their front door, telling them that they were trespassing in their own home. From that moment on, the Qualls family in Nolensville has waged a war against what the FBI and a leading watchdog of hate groups calls, “paper terrorism.”More >>
It all started when a man showed up on their front door, telling them that they were trespassing in their own home. From that moment on, the Qualls family in Nolensville has waged a war against what the FBI and a leading watchdog of hate groups calls, “paper terrorism.”More >>
Buyers who purchase a brand new house probably expect a move-in ready home. One Middle Tennessee family spent more than $900,000 and instead got a home where parts of the walls and ceilings are coming apart.More >>
Buyers who purchase a brand new house probably expect a move-in ready home. One Middle Tennessee family spent more than $900,000 and instead got a home where parts of the walls and ceilings are coming apart.More >>
Police say 55-year-old Sandra Lamberth was found unresponsive in West Fork Drakes Creek on Saturday.More >>
Police say 55-year-old Sandra Lamberth was found unresponsive in West Fork Drakes Creek on Saturday.More >>
Two teens have been charged with bringing guns to Hunters Lane High School over the last month. Metro police said both students told officers they didn’t feel safe in their community.More >>
Two teens have been charged with bringing guns to Hunters Lane High School over the last month. Metro police said both students told officers they didn’t feel safe in their community.More >>
For six months this week, the people of Gatlinburg have been working to rebuild. It was November when fires destroyed homes and landmarks in the area.More >>
For six months this week, the people of Gatlinburg have been working to rebuild. It was November when fires destroyed homes and landmarks in the area.More >>
Al Baker, 61, was killed on Dec. 4, 2016. Two people have been charged in connection to the murder.More >>
Al Baker, 61, was killed on Dec. 4, 2016. Two people have been charged in connection to the murder.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.More >>
It was a historic night in Smashville as the Nashville Predators advanced to their first-ever Stanley Cup Final with a 6-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks.More >>
It was a historic night in Smashville as the Nashville Predators advanced to their first-ever Stanley Cup Final with a 6-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks.More >>
Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >>
Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >>
Buyers who purchase a brand new house probably expect a move-in ready home. One Middle Tennessee family spent more than $900,000 and instead got a home where parts of the walls and ceilings are coming apart.More >>
Buyers who purchase a brand new house probably expect a move-in ready home. One Middle Tennessee family spent more than $900,000 and instead got a home where parts of the walls and ceilings are coming apart.More >>
A new hype video for the Nashville Predators, featuring a dance dubbed the "Fangerang," is going viral.More >>
A new hype video for the Nashville Predators, featuring a dance dubbed the "Fangerang," is going viral.More >>
Two Texas men have been charged after Metro police say they seized 270 pounds of marijuana from their vehicle on Monday.More >>
Two Texas men have been charged after Metro police say they seized 270 pounds of marijuana from their vehicle on Monday.More >>
Caleb Cannon has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Nikki Burgess on Memorial Day weekend of 2014.More >>
Caleb Cannon has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Nikki Burgess on Memorial Day weekend of 2014.More >>
A sea lion snatched a girl off a dock and yanked her into the water on Canada's West Coast, where a bystander caught the startling encounter on video.More >>
A sea lion snatched a girl off a dock and yanked her into the water on Canada's West Coast, where a bystander caught the startling encounter on video.More >>
Al Baker, 61, was killed on Dec. 4, 2016. Two people have been charged in connection to the murder.More >>
Al Baker, 61, was killed on Dec. 4, 2016. Two people have been charged in connection to the murder.More >>