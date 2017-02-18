Funeral held for man shot by Metro police officer

Inside Mount Bethel Baptist Church, dozens of family and friends of Jacques Clemmons gathered, sharing their memories of him.

Saturday, a man shot and killed by a Metro Nashville Police officer was buried.

31-year-old Jacques Clemmons died at Vanderbilt Medical Center on February 10, after being shot in the back.

Right now, the TBI has now taken over most of the investigation in his death.

Joe Mac Perkins, Clemmons’ brother says he'll miss his best friend. “He was always smiling, no matter what,” said Perkins. “From birth, we was put together, and anytime we was separated, we was put back together.”

Perkins fought through emotion as he spoke about his brother, in front of family and friends.

“We always rode together. He always had my back, I always had his back,” he said.

Right now, the TBI continues its investigation to determine if Metro officer Joshua Lippert was justified in the shooting.

Clemmons' family believes Metro Police fabricated what actually happened.

But this day, was meant to be a moment of healing.

Clemmons was buried at Rutland Cemetery in Mount Juliet. He leaves behind two sons and six step-children.

