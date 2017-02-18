Independent report on Metro officer’s traffic stops raises questions

An independent report is looking at how often black drivers are pulled over by police compared to other drivers. (WSMV)

It’s been one week since Metro Police Officer Joshua Lippert shot and killed Jocques Clemmons. Now there is new data from a group that suggests Officer Lippert has been more likely to pull over some drivers than others.

Thursday night, a group of community activists and ministers met to talk about a report released by the group Gideon’s Army. The report, entitled “Driving While Black,” shows that black drivers face more risks at the hands of Metro Police than white drivers.

The report was based on public records requests from the Metro Nashville Traffic Stop Database, as well as interviews with 22 Nashville drivers. The group looked at the number of traffic stops and how race played a factor.

“We can’t say there is discriminatory intent on the part of any one officer,” said sociologist Peter Valeer. “We can say the institutional practices and the policies create a disproportionate impact on black communities.”

More specifically, the group analyzed Officer Lippert’s stop and search practices in 2016. The data shows Lippert’s rate of stopping black drivers was 20 to 50 percent higher than other officers in the same areas.

In Census Tract 113, Officer Lippert stopped black drivers 78.9 percent of the time, compared to all other officers, who stopped black drivers 57.9 percent of the time.

In Tract 117, Lippert pulled over black drivers 86.7 percent of the time compared to all other officers’ 36.6 percent.

Friday, Metro Police responded to the statistics. In an email, the MNPD called the group’s use of census data in its report “an inappropriate and inaccurate method to gauge any perceived instance or pattern of racial profiling.”

Police told WSMV that Officer Lippert was assigned to his area because “he was noted to have a high degree of self-initiated activity to proactively enhance the safety of that area.”

The email goes on to say that Lippert’s vehicle stops in 2016 had nothing to do with the facts and circumstances of last week’s tragic incident, which remains under investigation.

WSMV is currently working to independently verify the analysis done by Gideon’s Army.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.