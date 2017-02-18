Metro officer decommissioned, charged after stealing whiskey from DUI suspect

A Metro Police officer has been decommissioned and arrested after he stole a bottle of whiskey from the car of a DUI suspect involved in a crash.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Officer Joshua Vaughn, 29, was one of two officers who responded to a crash at Charlotte Avenue and 38th Avenue just before 11 a.m. Friday.

The driver of the car was transported to a nearby hospital and is suspected to have been driving under the influence.

After Vaughn inventoried the 2013 Lexus before it was towed, the other officer noticed a bulge under Vaughn’s traffic vest.

That officer then notified his sergeant. When Vaughn returned to his precinct, two sergeants looked inside his personal vehicle and saw, in plain view, an apparently full, large bottle of Jack Daniel’s Whiskey.

The two sergeants then went to the hospital and confirmed with the DUI suspect that he had a bottle of whiskey in his car.

When he was confronted, Vaughn admitted he had taken the bottle. He said he later came back to his car, poured out the whiskey and threw away the bottle.

Detectives charged Vaughn with theft. The police department’s Office of Professional Accountability has launched an internal investigation of Vaughn’s actions, with disciplinary proceedings pending.

Vaughn was hired by Metro Police back in January of 2013.

