McMinnville man arrested for murder

Wesley Lex Leverette charged with one count of Criminal Homicide (Source: Warren County Police Department)

A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the McMinnville Police Department has led to the arrest of a McMinnville man.

Wesley Lex Leverett, 25, was arrested and charged with a homicide that happened earlier this month.

It was requested by 31st Judicial District Attorney General Lisa Zavogiannis, on February 6th, that TBI Special Agents join McMinnville Police department and investigators with the District Attorney’s office to investigate the death of Barry Cole, 55.

Cole’s body was discovered inside an outbuilding at 100 Lind Street.

Information obtained during the investigation led law enforcement to Leverett, who was an acquaintance of Cole.

Leverette was charged with one count of Criminal Homicide and was booked into the Warren County jail.

He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

