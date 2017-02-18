Soggy Start & Nice Finish to the President’s Day Weekend - WSMV Channel 4

Soggy Start & Nice Finish to the President’s Day Weekend

Steady rain will transition to just isolated showers this afternoon as clouds remain.  

High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lowermost 60s.  

A few peeks of sunshine are possible before day's end too.  

Tonight, clouds will linger.  Lows will be very mild for February -- in the upper 40s.

Expect clouds and patchy fog Sunday morning, then decreasing cloudiness during the afternoon.  We'll have highs in the mid-upper 60s.

Pleasant weather will linger into Monday, President's Day, as well.

For more on your forecast for this weekend, be sure to read the latest 4WARN Weather Blog.

