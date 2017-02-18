Police investigate Dollar General Store robbery

Madison Precinct detectives are investigating a Dollar General Store robbery that happened Thursday night.

The store located at 3852 Dickerson Pike was robbed at 8:40 p.m. on Thursday.

The robber pretended he would buy a bag of candy, and when the clerk opened the cash register, the robber pulled out a pistol and demanded money.

The clerk gave him the money and the robber fled to Darbytown Drive and got into a four door sedan.

Detectives say the robber was described as a black man with a light complexion. He was wearing a dark hoodie and a Jacksonville Jaguars hat.

Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to contact crime stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

