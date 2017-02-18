Police investigate Saturday morning shooting in South Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Police investigate Saturday morning shooting in South Nashville

The scene of a shooting outside the Island Breeze club. (WSMV) The scene of a shooting outside the Island Breeze club. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. when shots were fired from one vehicle to another.  

Shots were exchanged between a white SUV and a small blue sedan.

The shooting started on Antioch pike near Nolensville Road and ended at the Island Breeze club.

Bullets struck the victim’s car and the building of the club.

Police are questioning the two people who were in the car that was shot.

No additional information has been given.

