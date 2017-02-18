Man hit by car south of down town Nashville

One person was injured when he was shot while attending a party at a Murfreesboro apartment complex early Monday morning.More >>
Closing arguments are underway in the trial for Caleb Cannon. He is accused of killing the mother of his child, Nikki Burgess, on Memorial Day weekend in 2014.More >>
A Mt. Juliet man is in custody after resisting arrest and assaulting officers.More >>
A new hype video for the Nashville Predators, featuring a dance dubbed the "Fangerang," is going viral.More >>
Rising ATV Trauma incidents concern Vanderbilt Medical Center Vanderbilt University Medical Center providers are concerned about the amount of all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accidents that occurred in 2017.More >>
Judy Jackson, who has been a crossing guard in Clarksville for over 30 years, has a tiny monkey named Zoey to help her out while she keeps students safe.More >>
Al Baker, 61, was killed on Dec. 4, 2016. Two people have been charged in connection to the murder.More >>
Police say 55-year-old Sandra Lamberth was found unresponsive in West Fork Drakes Creek on Saturday.More >>
Highway 11 in Giles County, known as Minor Hill Highway, has seen a number of serious accidents this year, including one fatality three weeks ago.More >>
A sea lion snatched a girl off a dock and yanked her into the water on Canada's West Coast, where a bystander caught the startling encounter on video.More >>
Millions of car owners whose vehicles were outfitted with faulty Takata airbags could soon receive some type of compensation -- possibly a check for as much as $500.More >>
Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >>
Police are investigating a crash involving a bicyclist in south Nashville. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
Billy Bush broke his silence Sunday night about the infamous Donald Trump "Access Hollywood" tape that had Trump making vulgar comments about women, and eventually led to Bush losing his job on "Today."More >>
The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus that has wowed crowds for 146 years with its "Greatest Show on Earth" is taking its final bow.More >>
Police say 55-year-old Sandra Lamberth was found unresponsive in West Fork Drakes Creek on Saturday.More >>
