Man hit by car south of down town Nashville

Pedestrian hit south of down town Nashville (WSMV)

A man was hit by a car just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

The mas was crossing Lafayette Street near 2nd Avenue South when he was struck.

Police have interviewed the driver of the car and do not expect to file charges.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

No additional information was given.

