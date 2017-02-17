Ancient Indian remains found on commercial development site

At least 40 stone box graves dating back hundreds of years have been found. (WSMV)

New bars, restaurants and hotels are popping up all over Nashville, but what may be under the land being developed?

In Nashville, developers discovered a significant ancient burial site dating back 1,000 years.

The development is along Highway 100. Fesmire Properties is constructing a commercial office building there.

According to the Native American Indian Association, at least 40 stone box graves from between the 12th to 16th centuries were found.

“You could disturb the journey,” said Native American activist Albert Bender.

Bender said the graves should not be moved.

“The standard of the moving of your graves by your ancestors is something to be very upset about. It's something that would disturb white people, black people, Hispanic people, anyone,” Bender said.

According to Tennessee law, developers have the right to move the graves because they couldn’t find any blood relatives.

Fesmire Properties Spokesman Walton Fenelon sent this statement about the project:

Fesmire Properties, LLC is currently developing property that it owns in Nashville to construct a commercial office building. During the initial site preparation, Fesmire learned that an ancient burial site was located on the property. It then engaged the State Archeologist, Mike C. Moore, and Scott Meeks, senior archeologist for Tennessee Valley Archaeological Research, and determined that the best course of action was to relocate the human remains and related items to a corner of the property, which will not be disturbed by any future planned development or construction. Fesmire petitioned the Chancery Court for Davidson County in order to move forward with its plans. On October 21, 2016, the court granted Fesmire’s motion to allow removal and relocation. The court determined that the burial ground was abandoned and that there were not any blood relations to the remains that could be identified to object to removal. As the owner of the property, Fesmire has the right, at its own expense, to remove and relocate the graves in a manner consistent with the law. The remains will be removed and reburied with every decency and care to preserve their dignity and sanctity.

“As long as you can find people of the tribes or nations of Indians that inhabited this area, then they should be allowed to qualify as blood relatives. Obviously you are not going to find blood relatives from 1,000 years to the present,” Bender said.

Bender said there are likely 15,000 Indian burial grounds in Tennessee that haven't yet been discovered.

One that has is the land where the Brentwood Library sits.

During construction of the new library in 1997, several stone box graves were found. The city removed the remains and reburied them at a different location. The decision upset Native American groups at that time as well.

Archaeologists working for the state are in charge of excavating this site. They did not returned Channel 4’s calls or emails by deadline Friday night.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.