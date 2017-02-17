Looming lawsuit on horse massages if state doesn't act

A lawsuit is looming this week after two animal massage therapists were told what they were doing was against the law without being veterinarians.

"It's the original laying on of hands," said Martha Stowe, an Equine Myofascial Release therapist.

Stowe has been doing these types of animal massages for years. She went to school for it in Indiana.

"It just has a healing benefit that nothing else really has," Stowe said.

But Stowe now says the Tennessee Veterinarian Board told her what she is doing is illegal because she did not go to vet school.

"I was completely shocked. I could not believe that me doing Myofascial on a horse could be a crime at all," Stowe said.

"They told them it was a Class B misdemeanor, meaning six months in prison and that comes in conjunction with fines," said Braden Boucek, the director of litigation at the Beacon Center.

There are two veterinarian schools in the state, both with four-year tuition over $100,000.

"Veterinarian schools are not required to teach animal massage," Boucek said.

Boucek has sent papers to the veterinarian board saying they will take legal action if they do not rethink the regulation.

"It would be a shame if it would come after years of litigation and countless hundreds of thousands of dollars being spent on something as foolish as, let me say it again, animal massage," Boucek said.

"If you were to sit on your couch with your dog or your cat for more than seven minutes, then technically you are massaging your animal and you need to be a veterinarian to do that," Stowe said.

"You shouldn't have to be a vet to run sore dog muscles," Boucek said.

Boucek told Channel 4 the veterinarian board requested additional time to review the regulation.

The Beacon Center is allowing that before they sue. The deadline for their decision though is Feb. 27.

