THP: Man attempted to break illegal immigrants into Nashville

Authorities say they stopped a human trafficker from bringing a dozen illegal immigrants into Nashville.

It all started when the Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped a van in Hickman County for a traffic violation.

THP said the driver didn’t have a license and the trooper noticed several people in the back of the van.

The driver, Bernado Mateo-Lucas reportedly has a history of human smuggling.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security said there were nine adults and four children in the van, including the driver. All of them were undocumented aliens traveling from Texarkana, TX, to Nashville.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.