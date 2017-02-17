Witness describes scene of deadly police shooting

The TBI is working to determine whether Officer Joshua Lippert was justified in shooting Jocques Clemmons.

Clemmons, 31, died during surgery after he was shot by Lippert last Friday after a traffic stop. Police said he had a loaded gun.

Cell phone video shows Clemmons on the ground with Metro police officers around him.

Some say the officers didn’t do enough to help Clemmons after he was shot, but police say that’s not true. They shared surveillance video that shows Lippert on the ground with Clemmons, helping him.

Several people were standing just feet away at the time. Melvin Curtis said he was talking to Clemmons in his final moments.

“I told him to just hang on, just keep yourself still. To me, it looks like he shot them to a point where he couldn’t breathe because he wasn’t talking, he was just rolling around in agony and pain. So basically my words were just hold on and keep still. That’s all I could tell him was to keep still,” Curtis said.

Thursday, Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk announced the TBI would take over the investigation and will handle all deadly shootings involving a Metro police officer from here on out.

Clemmons’ family released the following statement on Friday:

The first 24 hours of an investigation are crucial. That time is lost. The Metro Police Department was able to frame the narrative, slander Jocques and fabricate a version of events that were disproven by video. We are happy that in the future when there is a police shooting there will be no more business as usual with the police department investigating its own misconduct.

Clemmons’ visitation and funeral is scheduled for Saturday at the Mount Bethel Baptist Church

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.