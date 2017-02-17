Brother seeks justice for murdered former Army sergeant

A New York man wants to see justice now that a woman has been arrested for the murder of his sister, a former Army sergeant.

Melissa Napier's body was found in Montgomery County in December 2015. Jade Breeden has been charged with the murder.

"You have some sort of closure going," said Richard Woodruff of New York, referring to this week's arrest. "Hopefully, the people responsible will see justice, but it doesn't make it any better."

Woodruff said despite an 11-year age difference, he and Napier were always close. He said he watched her grow up to be a mother and an Army sergeant.

"She was a decorated veteran," he said. "She served four and a half years. She worked two tours in Iraq. She wanted to do something with her life. She liked the camaraderie and the sense of doing something positive."

Woodruff said his sister struggled with PTSD and was also hit hard by the death of their mother. He said both contributed to Napier's series of drug-related charges.

Woodruff said their relationship was still strong when she was supposed to visit in December 2015.

"I got her an airplane ticket, and she never showed up," he said. "Her cell phone was going straight to voicemail for a couple weeks, you know. A couple days later, I got the bad news."

A local hunter who requested to remain anonymous said he was on Tarsus Road in Palmyra when he found Napier's remains. He said it appeared as though the remains had been there a long while.

Though she was charged with murder this week, Breeden has been at the Montgomery County Jail since November on a list of 19 other charges. Several of them are drug-related, including the possession of several drugs and drug paraphernalia.

"I hope she gets what she deserves," Woodruff said.

He added he hasn't heard of Breeden before.

Montgomery County Sheriff's officials said the investigation is ongoing, and they're not releasing details of a motive for now.

"My sister left behind a young boy," Woodruff said. "He's doing great now with his dad. Very smart young kid. He misses his mother every day, y'know."

