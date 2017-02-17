Man pulled over by Metro officer shares story of traffic stop

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking help identifying a possible witness to a shooting on Feb. 10 by a Metro police officer that left a man dead.More >>
It's called a "problem road" in lower middle Tennessee. Highway 11 in Giles County, known as Minor Hill Highway has seen a number of serious accidents this year, including one fatality three weeks ago. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says enough is enough, and are upping enforcement on this stretch of road.More >>
Her death remains one of middle Tennessee's greatest mysteries. Caleb Cannon was arrested in October of 2015 in the murder of 36-year-old Nikki Burgess, the mother of his child. Burgess was last seen three years ago when she dropped their son off at school. Her body was never found. Cannon's trial resumes tomorrow morning.More >>
Metro Police's Hermitage Precinct detectives are pursuing leads after what they believe was an 'apparent targeted' shooting early Sunday morning in South Nashville.More >>
We're just a week away from Memorial Day weekend, also known as the unofficial start to “lake season.” This year there have already seven deaths on Tennessee waterways. Most of these deaths were preventable with the right safety precautions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wants everyone to have a good time out on the water. But, they also want folks to make it back home at the end of the day.More >>
The very hot weather we've had for the last week is over, and more seasonable conditions have developed.More >>
Anaheim Ducks' forward Ryan Getzlaf has been fined $10,000 for an inappropriate comment he made during Thursday's Western Conference Final Playoff game against the Nashville Predators, National Hockey League officials say.More >>
A special needs assistant teacher was let go after 17 years on the job. Joyce Hagar said losing her job could end up costing her her life.More >>
It's called a "problem road" in lower middle Tennessee. Highway 11 in Giles County, known as Minor Hill Highway has seen a number of serious accidents this year, including one fatality three weeks ago. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says enough is enough, and are upping enforcement on this stretch of road.More >>
Between the Nashville Predators’ success and CMA Fest right around the corner, Nashville is going to be a hot, happening place come June. Smart out-of-towners booked their hotels well in advance. So why are some of those reservations mysteriously disappearing?More >>
Metro Police's Hermitage Precinct detectives are pursuing leads after what they believe was an 'apparent targeted' shooting early Sunday morning in South Nashville.More >>
Anaheim Ducks' forward Ryan Getzlaf has been fined $10,000 for an inappropriate comment he made during Thursday's Western Conference Final Playoff game against the Nashville Predators, National Hockey League officials say.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A special needs assistant teacher was let go after 17 years on the job. Joyce Hagar said losing her job could end up costing her her life.More >>
After hosting a grand total 4,532 shows over the course of three decades, Johnny Carson said goodbye to American late night on May 22, 1992. His ‘Tonight Show’ legacy lives on today.More >>
Scott Hamilton is one of this country’s greatest Olympic gold medalists in skating, but he also survived cancer and, just recently, his third battle with a brain tumor.More >>
