Man pulled over by Metro officer shares story of traffic stop

When De'Anton Gipson gets behind the wheel, he's now more vigilant and cautious after a history of being pulled over by police.

"It's that bad where I really cannot tell you how many times I've been pulled over. I cannot tell you how many times I've been asked to step out of my car," Gipson said.

One traffic stop that left a scar happened in October 2015, the night he was stopped by Officer Joshua Lippert.

Gipson, 21, said he was on his way home after visiting a relative near Shelby Avenue when he made an improper turn and Lippert pulled him over. At first, Gipson said the traffic stop went smoothly. In police interviews about the encounter, Lippert described Gipson as "being overly cordial."

"He went back to his car and everything checked out fine and he pretty much told me he was done with the traffic stop, but he wanted to search my vehicle before he let me go," Gipson said. "I respectfully declined and I asked for a supervisor. He said OK and went back to his car and then more officers came."

Gipson said his mother told him to always ask for a supervisor to stay safe.

He said the other officers who arrived asked him to get out and surrounded his car. When he didn't get out, he said they began to push and pull and slammed him to the ground. Gipson said Lippert escalated the stop.

"The whole thing was unnecessary," Gipson said. "You know, if you ask for permission to search my vehicle and I tell you no, you know, me being on the ground with an officer's knee to my neck, multiple officers on my body throughout, that's too much force. One officer pulling me out of my vehicle is too much force."

Police documents show that Lippert said he thought Gipson may have been the suspect in a robbery from a year prior and that he also feared for his safety.

Gipson said Lippert never stated any reason for wanting to search his car.

"There was not probable cause. He just stated that he wanted to search my vehicle," Gipson said. "There was no reason. He didn't provide a reason. There was no probable cause. He didn't see anything, didn't smell anything."

Gipson said inside his car, officers found his college textbooks, a computer and his headphones.

He was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and assault on an officer. The charges were reduced and he got community service.

Lippert was later suspended eight days for that incident. Police reports say Lippert "used poor judgment in using physical force" to pull Gipson from his vehicle. It also says Lippert's decision "unnecessarily escalated the situation."

When Gipson saw the shooting of Jocques Clemmons, he said he immediately recognized Lippert's face.

"That that could have been me. It's like, gosh, you're taken back regardless, but just to know that it's the same exact officer maybe two blocks over, I didn't know what to think, I was just speechless,” he said.

Gipson, who now lives in Murfreesboro, says he studies IT part-time at Nashville State Community College.

Lippert is on administrative assignment during the investigation into Clemmons' fatal shooting.

