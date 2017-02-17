Lawmakers request more security after protests

There’s growing controversy over how the Tennessee Highway Patrol should address protesters inside Legislative Plaza and the State Capitol.

A group of protesters forced Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, and Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, to end a press conference about their bathroom bill on Wednesday. Some of the protesters followed Pody to his office and confronted him about the bill.

“If they want to come and express their opinion, we want them to do that,” Pody told Channel 4. “But I think it’s important that everybody conduct themselves in a professional manner and that everybody feels safe.”

Beavers took to Facebook on Thursday, posting language from Article II, Section 14 of the state constitution, which allows for disorderly legislative protesters to be imprisoned. She told Channel 4 Friday she thought the protesters should have been removed.

Senate leaders are also proposing changes to security measures at Legislative Plaza.

“I think we’d go back to what we were doing earlier,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. “People coming in, if they did not have badges, would have to get some type of identification.”

Visitors used to be required to wear name tags and have their IDs checked, but that policy was scrapped in March 2016 because long lines forced some people to have to wait hours to get inside.

“We’re going to try to have enough staff there to prevent those situations from occurring,” McNally said.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.